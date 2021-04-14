Neymar Speaks On Messi And Mbappe Comparison

Brazil football star, Neymar has said there is no comparison between Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and his Paris St Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar stated that Messi is the best footballer he has ever seen while he believes Mbappe is on his way to becoming one of the best.

“There’s no comparison,” Neymar told France Football when asked to compare the two. “They have two very different styles of play.

“Messi is the best player I’ve seen, and Kylian is on his way to becoming one of the best.”

Messi is currently touted to make a move to PSG this summer to join Neymar and Mbappe.