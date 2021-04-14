Sports

Neymar Speaks On Messi And Mbappe Comparison

Damola Areo9 hours ago
5
Champions League: Why I Benched Neymar Against Madrid - Tuchel
Neymar/Goal

Brazil football star, Neymar has said there is no comparison between Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and his Paris St Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar stated that Messi is the best footballer he has ever seen while he believes Mbappe is on his way to becoming one of the best.

“There’s no comparison,” Neymar told France Football when asked to compare the two. “They have two very different styles of play.

“Messi is the best player I’ve seen, and Kylian is on his way to becoming one of the best.”

Messi is currently touted to make a move to PSG this summer to join Neymar and Mbappe.

 

Tags
Damola Areo9 hours ago
5

Related Articles

musa super eagles

Ahmed Musa Rejoins Kano Pillars

3 hours ago
Michael Owen

Champions League: Owen Predicts Liverpool, Real Madrid Clash

9 hours ago
Modric Reveals Why He Was Landed Red Card In Real Madrid’s 3-0 Victory Over Celta Vigo

Modric Issues Warning To Liverpool Ahead Of UCL Clash

9 hours ago

I Was Not Treated Fairly Under Solskjaer – Ighalo

1 day ago
Back to top button