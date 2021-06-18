Neymar Left Out Of Brazil Olympics Squad

Neymar has been left out of Brazil’s squad for next month’s Olympics with a dramatic call up handed to his former Barcelona teammate , Dani Alves, 38.

Brazil confirmed their 18-man squad for the tournament and the world’s most expensive who scored the decisive penalty to earn the Samba Boys their first Olympic football gold medal five years ago wasn’t included in the final list.

Brazil’s team coordinator Branco said: “Neymar is a reference point for the senior national team but part of the reason why he is not in this squad is because he is playing at the Copa America.

“We would have liked to have had him.”

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is currently representing his country in the Copa America and scored their opener in the 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday.

BRAZIL OLYMPIC SQUAD

THE 18-man squad named by the Samba Boys for Tokyo:

Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico PR), Brenno (Gremio)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras) Guilherme Arana (Atletico), Nino (Fluminense), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), B. Guimaraes (Olympique Lyon), Matheus Henrique (Gremio), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Braga)

Forwards: Malcom (FC Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Pedro (Flamengo)