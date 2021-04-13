Sports

Neymar Gives Reasons Why Mbappe Is PSG’s Golden Boy

Damola Areo6 hours ago
Brazilian footballer star, Neymar has said that Kylian Mbappe is Paris St Germain’s golden boy.

Neymar said his awesome talent couples with his humility and eagerness to evolve placed him in that position.

He also said both players have gotten along so well since he joined the club in 2017.

“First of all, I was very touched by the man he is. Kylian is very considerate, always happy, polite and kind to everyone. He is a very beautiful person. That’s why we’ve got along so well since our first contact.

“Then, of course, I had the opportunity to watch him train, to observe his speed, his dribbling repertoire, his intelligence and to see his humility to keep evolving. There, I said to myself: ‘he is our golden boy!’

“Speed alone doesn’t mean anything. You have to be smart to use it properly, and Kylian is. He is not only very smart and fast, but he also has a huge repertoire of dribbling,” Neymar told France Football.

