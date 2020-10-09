New Super Falcons Coach, Randy Waldrum Set Goals For Team

New Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has promised to take the team to the height of female football development.

Waldrum was hired to prepare the team for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations and the 2023 World Cup that follows.

The Super Falcons failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics after Swede coach Thomas Denerby left.

“I want everyone to know that I am extremely excited about being your coach for the Super Falcons,” Waldrum told Goal.

“It’s been a dream of mine for some time now. I appreciate Mr. Amaju Pinnick and his faith in me and our staff to bring the Super Falcons to new heights.

“I also understand the full commitment that it takes for my time, for training camps, games, scouting, player management, staff development, and of course team development.

“These expectations are very clear and I’m anxious to get started. In fact, I will be the one pushing the federation for more opportunities to prepare and train, I’m quite sure.