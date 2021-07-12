New Moon Sighted, Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Date For 2021 Eid-el-kabir

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said the Dhul-Hijja 1442AH will begin from July 11.

This means that 2021 Eid-el-Kabir will be observed in Nigeria on Tuesday, July 20, which is equivalent to 10th of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

The Sultan made the announcement in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee on Saturday received reports on the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.

“The Sultan accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday, July 11, as the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH,” it read in part.