New Housemates Are Disadvantage, Might Face Resentment – BBNaija Organisers

The organisers of the BBNaija reality TV show have said the four new housemates introduced into Season 6 edition of the show are at a disadvantage.

The new housemates, Kayvee, JMK, Michael and Queen were introduced into the house following the eviction of Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice.

According to the organisers, the new housemates might be at a disadvantage because they have no rapport with others and there might be some resentment from the old housemates.

The statement said, “A total of four new Housemates were introduced into the game tonight, meaning that the full complement of Housemates has gone up by one, rather than down. We were pretty sure it was going to move in the other direction. It’s going to start getting a little crowded, at this rate.

“Of course, the new Housemates might be at something of a disadvantage — they have no rapport with the others, they don’t know the dynamics at play and — this is a big one — there might be some resentment on the part of the Housemates who have had to play the game for the past two weeks suddenly finding themselves with these new upstarts who haven’t put in the time. It’s worth remembering, however, that the new Housemates have had to spend these past two weeks in isolation, sequestered away from Covid-19, which can’t have been much fun.

“The question, then, is who are these new Housemates? Do they have what it takes to overcome these challenges? We dunno. We know nothing more about these folks than you do, but we can tell you that it’s certainly a diverse group that entered the House, tonight.”