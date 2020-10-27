Nengi Embraces New Journey After Participating In BBNaija

Nengi has said that she has embraced a new journey after her participation in the just-concluded Big Brother Naija show, BBNaija.

In a note to her fans, Nengi said that being on BBNaija reality TV show was a new chapter in her life.

She shared: “Life is full of phases.. How we come out of each phase is what defines us, what makes us stronger.. Going on the show was a new chapter for me, my path has been redefined. I have embraced a whole new journey, and been blessed with a whole new family.. a kingdom.. my NINJAS.. You’ve stuck through it all with me, through thick and through thin.. Today, I accept the role you’ve so graciously bestowed upon me, the leader of our kingdom, our family!

“Allow me reintroduce myself to you.. I am noble, I am honorable, I am fierce, I am NENGI.. the Queen of Ninjas’