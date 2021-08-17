NEMA Reacts To False Claim Of Hoisting Strange Flag

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reacted to a picture with various captions circulating in a section of the social media alleging that a strange flag has been hoisted at the headquarters of the Agency in Abuja.

This was debunked in a statement issued and signed by the Press and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel.

According to NEMA, the “allegation is false as the Agency has not hoisted any strange flag. The Nigerian National Flag and that of NEMA are the only flags in the offices of the Agency.”

The Agency said, “It is unfortunate that the picture in circulation was taken by suspected mischief makers on Friday 13th August 2021, at the commissioning of NEMA’s newly upgraded Emergency Call Centre. The Centre was upgraded with supports from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, that has also provided food assistance to persons affected by insurgency in the North East and banditry in the North West in 2018 and this year.

“Flags are very important national symbols. Therefore, it was normal to have flags of Nigeria and that of Saudi Arabia placed behind representatives of the two nations at a bilateral function such as the commissioning of the upgraded Call Centre that was funded by an agency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the benefits of Nigerians.

“It should be noted that present at the function were representatives of the Embassy of the Saudi Arabia and a team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre. Afterwards, the Saudi Flag was immediately removed.

“This clarification has become imperative to correct the false alarm raised by purveyors of fake news with mischievous intention to misinform the public and create wrong impression about the Agency. The General Public is therefore advised to disregard the false alarm and failed campaign of calumny. “