NECO Reschedules Exams Into Unity Colleges

The 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges has been shifted to Saturday 5th June 2021 by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

According to the Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the Federal Ministry of Education gave the approval.

The Examination, which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May, 2021, he disclosed, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination,” he said.

The examination body then urged candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.