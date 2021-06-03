NECO Appoints John Ogborodi Acting Registrar

Ebikibina John Ogborodi has been appointed as Acting Registrar for the National Examination Council, NECO.

This was approved yesterday after a meeting of the governing body of the Council.

Ogborodi was appointed following the death of the Registrar, Godswill Obioma, who died on June 1 after a brief illness.

The acting Registrar hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He obtained his first Degree from University of Jos in 1986 and a Master Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

The Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

He was a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department; Acting Director, Office of the Registrar; Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others.