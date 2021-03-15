NDLEA To Commission Drug Rehab Centre In Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), will on 19 March 2021 commission a clinic and rehab centre for drug abusers in Oyo state.

The clinic which will be commissioned by the commission’s chairman Brigadier-General Buba Marwa is located in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

A group of Ogbomoso indigenes called O 1st group built the clinic.

Otunba Bayo Babatunde, chairman of the group stated that the facility is meant to curb drug usage and abuse by members of the Ogbomosho community and for all Nigerians.

The chairman who indicated that the group had partnered with NDLEA in the past to bring about various programme in the town such as: Radio talk shows and lectures on the dangers of drug abuse and a 1,000-man march in the township against drug abuse.