NDLEA Arrests Eight Suspected Drug Traffickers in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, says it has arrested eight suspected drug traffickers with 603.24 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in different parts of the state.

The Acting Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Isaac Aloye, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Aloye said the drugs seized from the suspects included: 601.443 kg of Cannabis Sativa, 0.0024 kg of Tramadol tablets and 1.8 kg of Exol- 5, valued at about N18.7 million.

He said five suspects had already been charged to court, while three were under investigation.

He explained that the Command constituted a Mobile Enforcement Team, which raided all the drug hotspots in the metropolis.

“We have succeeded in raiding and dislodging the dreaded Uphill joint and Maitombi joint where the illegal sale of drugs take place,” said Aloye.

The commander said based on intelligence report, the Mobile Enforcement Team embarked on stop and search along the Mokwa-Jebba road on Feb. 19 and arrested a truck with registration ZUR 607 ZY with 300 parcels of Cannabis Sativa weighing 276 kg.

He said two drivers and a motor boy were arrested and investigations were on to determine their roles in the concealment and transportation of the illicit substances.

“We have also arrested 27 drugs users at different joints who were counselled on the dangers of illicit drug use and later released to their parents,” Aloye stated.

He added that the agency would not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large. (NAN)