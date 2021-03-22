NCDC Records 86 New Cases Of COVID-19, Abuja Overtakes Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 86 new cases of COVID-19 in six states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The fresh infections bring the total number of infections in the country to 161,737.

This was revealed by the agency via its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the NCDC, the FCT has the highest number of new infections with 33 cases while Lagos had 28.

Others are Ondo (11), Kano (7), Akwa Ibom (3), Rivers (3) and Kaduna (1).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.

From an all-time high of 2,314 daily new positive cases on January 22, the curve has started flattening to 86 as of March 21, 2021.

The agency also said that no COVID-19 -related death was registered in the last 24 hours while the country’s death toll stood at 2030.

The NCDC also disclosed that 147,899 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, pushing the country’s recovery rate to over 91 per cent.

It further noted that 124 people have recovered from COVID-19, after testing negative to the virus and have also been discharged from different isolation centers across the country on Sunday.

“Our discharges today include 29 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.” NCDC noted.

NAN also gathered that 1,684,305 people have so far been tested for COVID-19 since the first confirmed case of the pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.