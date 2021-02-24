NCDC Records 571 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has recorded 571 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The new data brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 153,187.

The health agency made the announcement yesterday night while giving a report on its official website.

According to the report, Nigeria recorded 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country so far to 1,874.

NCDC also confirmed the discharge of 286 patients from Lagos, FCT and Benue State as total recovery jumped to 129,943.

The report reads, “571 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-170

Ogun-65

FCT-45

Kwara-34

Abia-32

Enugu-32

Kano-25

Oyo-22

Ondo-21

Rivers-19

Kaduna-19

Benue-18

Bayelsa-12

Kebbi-12

Nasarawa-11

Akwa Ibom-9

Delta-8

Ekiti-6

Niger-5

Bauchi-3

Imo-3

153,187 confirmed

129,943 discharged

1,874 deaths

“Our discharges today include 214 community recoveries in Lagos State, 61 in FCT and 11 in Benue State managed in line with guidelines”.

-Daily Post