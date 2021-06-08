NCDC Records 49 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country’s COVID-19 cases have reached 166,816, as it recorded 49 additional infections as of Monday, June 7, 2021.

The NCDC announced the new statistics on its official website on Monday.

In the breakdown, Ondo had 30 new infections, Lagos, 15; Kaduna, two; Gombe and Adamawa had one each.

According to the NCDC, since the disease was first reported on Feb. 27, 2020, a total of 2,117 people have succumbed to it while 163,190 patients have recovered from it.

The public health agency added that the country’s active cases stood at 1,509 in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the organisation had carried out 2,180,444 tests.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that a total of 1,966,548 Nigeria residents received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination and 358,239 of them had gotten the second dose.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) made this known in its COVID-19 Vaccination Update of June 7. (NAN)