NCDC Records 11 New Cases Of COVID-19
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166, 767.
The centre said that out of the 166, 767 cases, 163, 096 people have been treated and discharged.
The agency said it recorded a total of 2, 117 deaths.
It added that 2,133,061 people have so far been tested.
The NCDC also said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, have continued to coordinate the national response activities.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Nigeria started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in March.
Cyprian Ngong, a senior registrar at the National Hospital, became the country’s first person to receive the vaccine in Abuja.
President Mohammadu Buhari and his vice president have also received their doses.
A total of 3.94 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine were shipped into the country.(NAN)