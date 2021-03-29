NCDC Records 104 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,593.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 active cases continued to drop as the daily cases remain below 200 marks from March 22 to March 27 except on March 23, when 214 cases were reported.

It reports that 131 cases were reported on March 22; 215 cases on March 23; 96 cases on March 24; 97 cases on March 25; 113 on March 26 and 101 cases on March 27.

The public health agency sadly reported seven additional deaths, which brought the death toll in the country to 2,048.

It said the new infections were registered in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

“The breakdown of the new cases are as follows: Lagos-48, Enugu-16, Kwara-8, Kaduna-6, Plateau-5, Kano-5, Rivers-4, FCT-4, Ogun-4, Edo-2, Ekiti-1 and Katsina-1,” it stated.

The health agency noted that Sunday’s report included a backlog of deaths recorded in Lagos State.

The NCDC said that with 116 recoveries on March 28, some 150,308 people had recovered from the virus and had been discharged from isolation centers since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

It said a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NAN recalls that the daily new cases continued to follow a downward trajectory, from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22 to 86 as at March 21.

It reports that 1,727,467 people have been tested since the first confirmed case relating of COVID-19 was announced on March 27, 2020.