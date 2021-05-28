NCC Issues 14-day Ultimatum To Users, Sellers Of GSM Boosters

A 14-day ultimatum has been issued to those using unauthorized GSM Boosters. This is from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

The NCC through a statement issued by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC Director of Public Affairs, warned that those found using such could face prosecution.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Communications Commission informs the general public, particularly banks and other financial institutions, government agencies, telecommunications service providers, private/public companies, and owners/occupiers of residential premises, that the sale, installation and usage of GSM boosters is illegal.

“In exercise of its mandate of ensuring the protection of consumers, ensuring good quality of service and maintenance of technical standards of maintenance equipment, and in accordance with the provisions of section 131 (1) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, the Commission hereby warns the general public that it is a criminal offence to sell, install or use any equipment which may hinder network operations, or which has not been type-approved by the Commission. Such acts may lead to monetary sanction and/or imprisonment, or both (fine and imprisonment) as well as the confiscation of any equipment used in the illegal enhancement of network coverage.

“The Commission on its part will continue to deepen its collaborative efforts with telecoms service providers to facilitate the provision of ubiquitous telecoms infrastructure necessary to guarantee good quality of service across the nation.

“In view of the above, the Commission hereby gives a 14-day PRE-ENFORCEMENT NOTICE effective from the date of this publication to any person involved in the sale, installation and use of the device, to forthwith desist from such act.

“The Commission shall without further recourse and upon expiration of the deadline, commence appropriate enforcement action including, but not limited to prosecution, fine and confiscation of equipment used.”