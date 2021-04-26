Headline

NBC Suspends, Fines Channels Television For Speaking To IPOB

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
Biafra: Police, IPOB Trade Blames Over Killings In Ebonyi
Pro-Biafra agitators/File Photo

Channels Television has been suspended and fined N5 million for breaching the code of the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC.

The Commission referred to Channels Television’s 7pm live broadcast programme of Sunday, 25th April, 2021, and accused the TV station of granting audience to a leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB.

NBC said the TV station allowed the leader to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand by the station contrary to the broadcast code.

It said this in a letter issued to the Managing Director of Channels Television and signed by the Acting Director General of the Commission, NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba.

 

