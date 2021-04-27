NBC Fine Against Channels Is Draconian

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it is draconian for the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to issue a caution against Channels TV.

PDP said this in reaction to a reported fine of N5 million and suspension issued to the media house by NBC for interviewing IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The PDP through its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, said the caution could be counter-productive,

The statement read, “The PDP describes the reported suspension and fine of N5m slammed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on @channelstv over alleged violation of broadcasting code, as draconian.

“The PDP stresses that, without prejudice to the issues raised against @ChannelsTv, the reported hasty clamp down, without the benefit of caution, is suggestive of intolerance and high-handedness by the regulatory body.

“Our party is worried that such disposition could be counter-productive and heighten the already tensed situation in our nation at this critical time.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the NBC to review the punitive measure on the media house as well as scale-up system-friendly measure that will ensure best practices in information dissemination in our country.”