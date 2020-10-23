Name Camp Nou After Messi – Pique Tells Barcelona

Barcelona defender, Gerrard Pique has advised that the club should named the redeveloped Camp Nou after captain Lionel Messi.

According to him, Messi has done enough for the club and has earned the right to have the stadium named after him.

Pique also lamented how the club’s former players and manager are discredited.

“Leo has more than earned the right to make a decision and if he felt he should leave… as president I would have acted differently. A player that has given so much in 16 years, you’re obliged to reach an agreement with him.

“[But] how can it be that the best player in history gets up one day and sends a burofax because he feels he’s not being listened to? What’s happening? Leo deserves the lot. The new stadium should be named after him.

“We have to preserve our figures, not discredit them. I am surprised people like Pep [Guardiola], [Carles] Puyol, Xavi [Hernandez] and [Victor] Valdes aren’t at the club. Something is not being done right,” Pique said.