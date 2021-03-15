Headline

NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines In Circulation

Damola Areo3 hours ago
NAFDAC Director-General Professor Moji Adeyeye

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration, NAFDAC, and Control has raised alarm over the circulation of fake COVID19 vaccines in the country.

Nigeria on March 2 received 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines and has since launched the vaccination programme in the country.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, raised the alarm in a statement released by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola. She warned Nigerians to “refrain from procuring the vaccine online to avoid falling into the wrong hands of merchants of death.”

“The public must be on the lookout for these spurious and counterfeit vaccines and other regulated products” she warned

She also warned Nigerians to be vigilant and expose anyone who might want to divert COVID-19 vaccines donated by international donors for profiteering.

