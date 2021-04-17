NAF To Tap Into Skills Of Nigerians In Diaspora

The Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will exploit the possibility of tapping into the abundant skills and competences that abound within Nigerians in the diaspora.

He made this known when he played host to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The CAS assured the Commission of NAF’s interest in seeking partnership with Nigerians in the diaspora especially those with expertise in the fields of human capacity development, technological advancement as well as areas that are relevant to defence and security.

The CAS also expressed support for the proposed Diaspora Defence and Security Conference soon to be held in the Country, just as he stated that the Conference would serve as the most appropriate avenue for the NAF and other government agencies to synergize and exploit the enormous resource base of Nigerians plying their trades overseas for national development.

Air Marshal Amao also commended Honourable Dabiri-Erewa for effectively engaging Nigerians in the diaspora for meaningful contributions to national development and for her selfless service to Nigeria which was not surprising in view of her rich pedigree as a public servant and as a politician.

In her remarks, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa noted that the Commission was looking forward to synergizing and collaborating with the NAF particularly in the areas of defence and security, human capacity development as well as any other field of interest to the NAF.

She added that several Nigerians worldwide excelling in various endeavours, including military-related fields, have expressed interest in returning home to contribute their quota towards national development.

Honourable Dabiri-Erewa also disclosed that the proposed Diaspora Security Conference was expected to serve as a perfect medium for cross-fertilization of ideas and strategies towards tackling the current security challenges facing the nation.

NAF She also used the occasion of the visit to thank the NAF for its support to the Commission particularly in the airlift of stranded Nigerians in diaspora. Present during the visit were some management staff of NiDCOM as well as some Branch Heads and Directors at NAF Headquarters.