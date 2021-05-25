News

NAF Sets Up Committee For Safety Audit Of Operational, Engineering Units

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has constituted a Committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct a safety audit of all Nigerian Air Force(NAF) operational and engineering units.

The Committee is to, among other terms of reference, analyse safety reports from operational and engineering units, conduct safety evaluation of NAF units and recommend measures to enhance safety of operations in the units.

The Committee is also to interact with unit operational and technical personnel for views, observations and contributions on safety measures.

Chaired by Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole, the Deputy Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, the Committee is to submit its report not later than 18 June 2021.

