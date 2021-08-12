Nabasu Assumes Duty As Ministry If Communications Perm Sec

Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, FCNA, FCTI, mni has assumed office as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

He replaces the retired Perm Sec, Engr Festus Yusufu Daudu who has left having completed the mandatory 35 years in the Civil Service of the Federation.

On assumption of office on the 9th August, 2021, he thanked the Staff and the Director overseeing the office of the Perm sec for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. He said it is “an honour which he will cherish for long”.

Mr. Nabasu did not mince words in appreciating his predecessor Engr. Daudu’s cordial relationship he built with members of Staff of the Ministry which had propelled him to make significant impact despite his short stay in the Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary, while promising to build on the legacy of Engr. Daudu noted and appreciated the fact that he has come to work with people who are receptive, cooperative and willing to work and who know what is right from what is wrong. He noted “I feel honour to work with such Calibre of persons” and he passionately appealed to the Staff to ‘double’ the support his predecessor enjoyed to him so that the Ministry can achieve its mandate.

He further stated that he was in the Ministry to coordinate its activities as he said “give me that support, give me that cooperation and I will coordinate very well and without coordination there can never be management. So give me that cooperation to coordinate the activities of the Ministry very well in order to deliver on the mandate of the Hon. Minister”.

According to him, “I want to assure you that you cannot work effectively without a conducive environment. As such, I want to assure you that such environment will be provided”.

The Perm Sec acknowledged the determination and commitment of the Hon. Minister, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) in achieving the mandate of the Ministry towards the realization of the dividends of democracy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration. Hear him “the Hon. Minister is very passionate in achieving the mandate of the Ministry, therefore, let’s work together with him in a secured environment in order to achieve our mandate”.

He urged the Directors to ensure that the Digital Economy sector stay ‘alive’ noting that it was not a mistake that ‘Digital Economy’ was added to Communications by Mr. President. He said “anywhere you go now nationally and internationally it is all about ‘digitalization’ of the economy. “During the COVID-19, nobody knew that we could work from the comfort of our homes, but technology provided and still providing that platform, he added”.

He encouraged the Staff to work assiduously to ensure that the digital economy sector succeed saying that most nations of the world are now diversifying their economy from the oil and gas and that Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in this era.

He appreciated the love shown to him by the Staff of Ministry of Petroleum Resources for accompanying him. He thanked them for their support.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Nonye Nwachukwu who received the New Perm Sec and his entourage on arrival eulogized the Perm Sec for his good work in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources where he was deplored from to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.