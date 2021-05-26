N1.5tr Fraud: PDP Demands NIMASA DG’s Suspension…Asks EFCC to Investigate Him

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked President Buhari to immediately order the suspension of the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, to enable him face the EFCC over alleged looting of N1.5 trillion and $9.5 million dollars belonging to the agency.

The party described the reported NIMASA fraud “as yet another sad episode of the unending tale of stinking rot in the @MBuhari

-led APC administration, where officials, relations, cronies and persons close to Mr. President have engaged in shameless treasury looting under the protective cover of government.”

The PDP asserts that in allowing the embattled NIMASA DG to continue to stay in office, in the face of these humongous fraud allegations, the Buhari Presidency has further heightened apprehensions in the public space that it is shielding fraudulent individuals because of their reported closeness to Mr. President.

This is contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read partly, “It is despicable that the Buhari administration that promised zero tolerance for corruption is rather the sanctuary for treasury looters, who as ministers, presidential aides, heads of parastatals, APC leaders and their relatives are daily pillaging the coffers of ministries, department and agencies and stealing trillions of naira belonging to the Nigerian people.

“Earlier this month, our nation was jolted by the revelation of a $65 million (N31 billion) fraud in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in which President Buhari’s reportedly estranged son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo, was involved.

“This FMBN revelation came on the heels of allegations of looting of over N165 billion in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) under the ministerial purview of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the suspended Director-General, Hadiza Bala Usman.

“This is in addition to allegations of involvement of the wife of the transportation minister in the exposed N48 billion contract scam currently rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“It is saddening that under President Buhari, ministries and agencies of government, including FIRS, @NNPCgroup, NEMA, NPA, NIMASA, NHIS, among others, are now Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) from which avaricious officials and APC leaders have stolen over N17 trillion in the last six years, while our nation wallows in poverty, economic hardship and infrastructural decay.

“Now that the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Jamoh, had yielded to the demands of investigation by the @officialEFCC, our party holds that he should immediately step aside so that the anti-graft agency will have unhindered access to vital documents on the matter.

“The PDP also charges the @officialEFCC not to succumb to blackmails but move in and commence a rounded investigation on the alleged fraud in NIMASA, including the reported movement of public funds from the Treasury Single Account to private individuals, using the agency as a cover.”