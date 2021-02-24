My Tenure As Ondo Deputy Gov Full Of Intrigues – Agboola Ajayi

The former deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has said his tenure as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s deputy was full of intrigues.

He said this in a statement issued following the expiration of his tenure in office and the swearing-in of a new deputy for Akeredolu.

“My profound appreciation also goes to the nine Honourable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, who are code named the Integrity Group, stood on principle of rule law and truly upheld the integrity of the legislature and against all odds (including facing physical harm and political intimidation), like the Rock of Gibraltar against executive recklessness. I’m happy today that through our little efforts, democratic institutions in Ondo State and in Nigeria have been strengthened.

“I’m most grateful to the people of Ondo State, who gave me the mandate to serve them as deputy governor. I also appreciate them for acknowledging and supporting my potential to provide a credible alternative towards providing deliverable services to the people without selfish profiteering.

“I humbly urge Christians, Muslims and all well meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and progress of Ondo and Nigeria.

“I wish Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and the new Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa well in their administration,” he said.