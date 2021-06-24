My PDP Suspension Unconstitutional, Laughable – Peter Nwabaoshi

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State, in the National Assembly, has described his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as unconstitutional and laughable.

He said this in a statement issued by his aide, Philip Elueme, which read: “The attention Sen. Nwaoboshi was drawn to the purportedly, satirical and hurriedly, conspiratorial, very laughable caricature of an action by the Delta State Working Committee of the PDP purportedly suspending him from the party, as signed by its publicity secretary, today, Wednesday, the 23rd of June, 2021.”

“Senator Nwaoboshi notes, curiously, that this irrational, laughable, illegal and unconstitutional action of this bunch of alarmingly, anti democratic forces masquaerading as the State Working Committee is against the principles of fair hearing – audi alteram paten – as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, a document that supercedes all other documents.

“Curiously and very authoritatively, the PDP 2017 constitution as amended, chapter 10, article 57(7) page 99 states categorically:

” Not withstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly provided that nothing in the constitution shall preclude or invalidate any complain submitted through the…

“By these provisions, the State Working Committee has demonstrated complete undemocratic and anti constitutional behavior which has rendered their uncharitable pronounciation suspending Nwaoboshi, purportedly as null and void and of no consequence whatsoever.

“In the light of the above abysmal development, Senator Nwaoboshi wishes to use this medium to beseech all his teeming supporters, loyalists and numerous party faithful in Delta state and beyond to remain calm in the face of this latest, ridiculously irrational charade and unbecoming action by anti democratic, ‘gestapo – fascists’ and forces of darkness, masquerading as party officials who, unfortunately, are teleguided, sheepishly and ‘remote controlled’ by the usual embattled suspect in Government house, Asaba,” he said.