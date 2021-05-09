Entertainment

My Outfit Is Not An Excuse To Rape Me – Actress Peace Olayemi

Damola Areo2 hours ago
3

In the wake of Baba Ijesha’s alleged child molestation saga the issue of rape took the centre stage again as many entertainers lent their voices one way or the other.

Budding actress and social media influencer, Peace Olayemi who goes by the name @melaninspride on Instagram was not left out.

She said, “ My no means no. What I’m wearing isn’t an excuse or invite to be raped.”

Peace Olayemi found fame as Instagram model and Influencer and has caught attention of many for her voluptuous, curvy figure emblazoned by mother nature with blazing twin towers.

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Moyo Lawal

Image Is Different From Personality – Moyo Lawal

2 hours ago
Reno Omokri Reveals What He'll Do To Buhari Supporters

Money Spent On A Girlfriend Attracts No Blessing – Reno Omokri

16 hours ago
Vector (source: Instagram)

Vector Clears Air On Tweet Allegedly Mocking Adeboye Over Son’s Death

1 day ago
chioma and davido

Chioma, Davido Affair Hits New Low: She Calls Him Brother

1 day ago
Back to top button