My Outfit Is Not An Excuse To Rape Me – Actress Peace Olayemi

In the wake of Baba Ijesha’s alleged child molestation saga the issue of rape took the centre stage again as many entertainers lent their voices one way or the other.

Budding actress and social media influencer, Peace Olayemi who goes by the name @melaninspride on Instagram was not left out.

She said, “ My no means no. What I’m wearing isn’t an excuse or invite to be raped.”

Peace Olayemi found fame as Instagram model and Influencer and has caught attention of many for her voluptuous, curvy figure emblazoned by mother nature with blazing twin towers.