Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has said that the only goal he has now is to win the World Cup.

The 33-year-old Argentine international who has won the Ballon d’Or award six times came close to winning the tournament in 2010.

His country lost to Germany 1-0 in the final in Brazil.

“The only goal I have now is to win the World Cup with the national team,” Messi said according to Goal.

Recently, Messi opened up on the saga which almost saw him leave Barcelona.

According to him, hiss decision to leave was in the best interest of the club.

“After so many disagreements, I would like to bring an end to everything and put aside any differences.

“I take responsibility for my mistakes and, if there were any, they were only to make Barcelona better and stronger.

“If any fans were annoyed by something that I said or did, let there be no doubt that anything I did was always with the club’s best interests in mind,” Messi told Diario Sport.