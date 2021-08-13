Entertainment

My Mother Said I’m Igbo – Rihanna

Damola Areo3 hours ago
10
Rihanna Emerges Richest Female Musician In The World
Rihanna. Source: Instagram.

US singer Rihanna has said her mother told her that she is of the Igbo ethnic group.

The singer’s mother is an Afro-Guyanese, while her father is a Barbadian of African and Irish descent.

In a recent interview, she said: “My mom told me that I am originally an Igbo woman. Igbo is a tribe in Africa.”

Rihanna was recently named a billionaire by Forbes magazine.

She was also named the richest female singer and the second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
10

Related Articles

stanley okoro

Late Actor Stanley Okoro Was Poisoned – Family

3 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh (source: Instagram)

What I Will Do If I Have A Girl Child – Tonto Dikeh

20 hours ago
wizkid

Wizkid Bags Two Nominations In MTV VMA For Brown Skin Girl

23 hours ago

Fake Friends Failed To Reach Out To Sound Sultan’s Wife – Babadee

1 day ago
Back to top button