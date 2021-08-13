Entertainment
My Mother Said I’m Igbo – Rihanna
US singer Rihanna has said her mother told her that she is of the Igbo ethnic group.
The singer’s mother is an Afro-Guyanese, while her father is a Barbadian of African and Irish descent.
In a recent interview, she said: “My mom told me that I am originally an Igbo woman. Igbo is a tribe in Africa.”
Rihanna was recently named a billionaire by Forbes magazine.
She was also named the richest female singer and the second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.