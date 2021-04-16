My Medical Checkup In London Went Well – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his medical check up in London went very well.

Buhari said this when he arrived back in Nigeria yesterday after spending two weeks in London for the medical checkup.

Answering questions about the trip to London, Buhari said, President said, “It went very well, after your well wishes.”

He was also asked about the appointment of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

“We went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs.

“They gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen. He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience. So, we have a high expectation from him,” he said.

Asked on the performance of the new service chiefs so far, Buhari said,” Oh yes, they have been in the system all the way, they know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best. I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria.”