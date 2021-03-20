My Husband Trusts Me, Not Bothered About Gossips – Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has revealed that her husband trusts her and that he’s not bothered about gossip.

The actress who has managed to keep her marriage off social media disclosed this in an interview with Saturday Beats.

She told said, “My marriage is the part of my life I wanted to be quiet about. I know that I have always been loud about all my relationships but I also like and deserve privacy too. I only show people what I want them to see. It is my marriage and everyone should not know who I am married to. My husband does not like social media. Before some people bombard him with messages on social media, looking for what is not lost. He does not even comment on my Instagram posts. I know I am a loud person but even spiritually, it is advisable not to always have too much buzz around everything one does. I gave birth and no one knew until they saw my child. Everything is possible as long as one has people who are not selling one out. It is one’s friends that often sell one out, and once one cuts that down, one’s secret would be safe.

“My husband knows what I can do and he is not bothered about gossips he reads online. He is what people call the ‘ginger partner’. He knows the truth about me and that is why I can be unapologetic of my actions. I think it is important for one to marry an understanding partner.”