My Husband Has No Hand In Your Detention, Leave Him Alone — FFK’s Wife, Regina Slams Precious Chikwendu

Regina, Wife of ex-minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode cleared the air on the arrest and detention of ex-wife to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Precious Chikwendu at the police force headquarters in Abuja.

Regina, who absolved the former aviation minister, FFK, of having a hand in the arrest and subsequent detention of precious even as the former beauty queen has allegedly accused FFK and senator Grave Bent of plotting to kill her, has warned Precious to leave her husband alone and stop demonising him on social media.

Reacting, Regina, who has been married to FFK for the past 27 years debunked allegations levelled against her husband by Precious Chinwendu, saying FFK has never threatened, beat, or endangered her as she has alleged on social media, saying she is a witnessed to all that has happened between the two.

In a post shared on her social media, FFK’s wife, Regina berated Precious Chikwendu for claiming that she was denied access to her children.

She said, “For all those rightly distressed by the issues of Precious, please get your facts right. FFK was not involved in her lock up.

“She called a Senator and rained abuses on her for being a friend to FFK, then come on social media to lie about her life being attacked by the Senator.” She alleged.

According to Regina, Senator Grace Bent took up the case after Precious allegedly insulted her over the phone and made a post on her social media page alleging that the senator was after her life.

“The Senator had the case investigated to ensure that she’s not wrongfully implicated in the future and her character defamed by the lies.

“Precious has never been denied access to the children. She can visit them at any time. You can ask her lawyer.

“She walked out of the house over the issue at the hotel because she wanted to continue with her affairs.” She wrote.

“Leave My husband alone, stop harassing and giving him a bad name on social media”

Regina accuses precious of brutalizing her own children since their birth owing to their health issues.

“She brutalized the children and has never been a mother to any of them since birth due to postpartum issues. Their paediatrician can confirm the facts, That’s the reason why the children are not staying with her.

“She has psychological issues due to childhood trauma. She tried to stab her children and FFK and actually did stab one of her relatives in the house. It took her doctors and several police officers 6 hrs to restrain her,” She allegedly wrote.

Defending FFK, Regina wrote, “ She (Precious Chikwendu) has never been physically abused by FFK. She had numerous relatives living in the house including her three brothers FFK has never threatened her life or endangered her in any way, even on the day he allegedly caught her naked in the hotel room he never beat her so what else could she possibly do to provoke him to hurt her?

Regina challenges anyone with different facts to show up. She said, “These are facts of the case and l dare anyone to make their own investigation if they doubt the truth. All evidence will be available in court” Mrs Regina Fani-Kayode concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria