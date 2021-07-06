Entertainment

My Future Wife Must Buy Ring, Propose To Me – Wizkid

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Singer Wizkid has said that girl he will eventually settle down with will have to propose to him before he accepts.

The Grammy Award winner stated she has to buy a ring to complete the proposal procedure.

He disclosed this in a social media post on Tuesday.

His post read: ”Big shoutout to the one I’ll spend the rest of my life with whoever you f*cking are!

“By the way, my girl have to buy me a ring and propose on both knees. You go try with this mad man.”

Wizkid has three kids (all boys) from three different woman.

