My Estranged Wife Slept With Different Men While I Was Detained – Femi Fani-Kayode

Earlier, the estranged wife of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, had alleged how she was physically abused, drugged, and left hospitalized during pregnancy.

The statement Reads:

Refuting the claims, the former minister, through his media consultant, Oladimeji Olaiya, said, “For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Chief Fani-Kayode expose his children to danger and he had always provided them with the best of care including 12 nannies and nurses. Chikwendu’s only pastime was to post pictures and words on Instagram and sleep with men outside. She also tried to seduce several Chief Fani-Kayode’s friends when he was in detention and extort money from them.

Neither is it true that she was ever beaten by Chief Fani-Kayode or anyone else in his staff and security team, either when she was pregnant or not pregnant and it is not true that she was subjected to any form of physical or mental abuse from them.

On one occasion, she cut two people with a knife and almost bit off a third finger when she was trying to attack and kill her own children and husband with two knives. 30 people witnessed this and we have it on video. On another occasion when she was caught in bed with a married naval officer in a hotel, she cut her own foot with a broken bottle and said she would tell the world that her husband did it.

Finally, the only reason Chikwendu has not seen her children for close to seven months is that she has refused to come to the house to do so. Chikwendu claims that she was stripped and drugged. This is not true. Rather she was held down by a contingent of four policemen after which she was sedated with an injection by a doctor from the psychiatric hospital.”

Precious, who is demanding full custody of their four sons, as well as N3.5million monthly upkeep, made the allegations in an affidavit she deposed to supporting in an originating motion brought under Section 69 of the Child’s Rights Act, 2003.