My Dream Is To Win Champions League Again – Messi On PSG Move

Six-time Ballon d’Or award winner, Lionel Messi has said his dream is to win the UEFA Champions League once more.

The Argentine said this at his first press conference with Paris St Germain.

“My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more,” Messi said.

“I think that we have the team to do it here.”

The 34-year-old claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent’s elite club competition.

Messi left Barcelona as a free agent after spending 21 years with the Spanish club.

He joins former Barcelona teammate Neymar in PSG.