My Dad Used To Work At A Fast Food Restaurant – Davido

Singer Davido has revealed that his billionaire dad used to work as the manager of Burger King, at a fast food restaurant in the US.

The singer revealed this as his biggest inspiration while speaking to NPR’s Tiny Desk,

He said his father’s struggles to get to where he is today has been a source of inspiration to him

“The inspiration for me has been my father, a Nigerian-American like me. He studied in the States. I studied there myself. I went to HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), a predominantly black college.

“My dad used to work at Burger King. He was a manager at Burger King.

“I know a lot of people won’t believe this but he didn’t just become wealthy all of a sudden. He too went through certain life hurdles to be where he is today,” he said.