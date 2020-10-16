My Biggest Regret In My Career As A Manager – Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has said that his biggest regret is not winning the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Wenger was successful in his 22 years as Arsenal manager which saw him run an unbeaten season.

However, the Frenchman wouldn’t mind trading the unbeaten season for the Champions League.

Wenger came closest in 2006, when he lost 2-1 to Barcelona, after taking the lead with ten men.

“Yes, but what I mean is – in 2006, we got to the Champions League final and eliminated a big Real Madrid team, a Juventus team without conceding a goal.

“And in the final, we were down to ten men after a few minutes. My biggest regret is that, to win the Champions League in 2006, would have crowned that period and that generation and it is what they deserved.

“But it wasn’t to be and you have to live with that,” he told talkSPORT.