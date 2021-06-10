My Appointments Are Based On Merits – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has defended his choices for appointments saying that those he appointed into offices in his administration have been on merit.

The Nigerian leader stated this during an exclusive interview with Arise News on Thursday.

According to the President, the choice of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the country’s new Chief of Army Staff was because he had passed through the training and ranks and was a former theatre commander, Lafiya Dole

“They trained in Zaria or Abeokuta, they come through the ranks and because they served under all the circumstances, the crises and everything and they gradually rise to the status,” President Buhari told ARISE News.

“And you think, you will just pick somebody just to balance up. These positions have to be earned. There are people who have been there for 10 to 15 years.”