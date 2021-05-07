My 2015 Prophecy On Fulani Invasion Was Ignored – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said his prophecy about a Fulani invasion of Nigeria was ignored in 2015.

Kanu said he gave the warning while speaking at a conference in the US which was attended by the leadership of the World Igbo Congress,

In a tweet, the IPOB leader said his prophecy has now come to pass.

He aid this following the shutting down of schools in Abuja due to the influx of Fulani herdsmen to Niger State and the other states neighbouring Abuja.

“In 2015 I warned the leadership of World Igbo Congress (WIC) in USA & #Nigerians at large during a town hall meeting in LA that @MBuhari’s reign will usher in a deadly and devastating armed Fulani invasion of the country.

“But they ignored my prophecy. Today they have come”, he tweeted.