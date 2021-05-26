Muslim Will Face Persecution In Yoruba Nation – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has said Yoruba Muslims will face persecution if the Yoruba Nation is achieved by its agitators.

There have been different groups in the Southwest demanding the region secedes from Nigeria to form their own country.

However, MURIC through a statement issued by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, stated that such a country won’t favour Muslims.

The statement reads: “One of the Obafemi Awolowo International School (OAUIS) teachers, Mrs. Adeyemo, has allegedly harassed a female Muslim student of the school. The intimidation has made the girl’s parents to withdraw her from the school.

“The girl who was in the habit of using her hijab from home and removing it at the school’s gate was harassed by Mrs. Adeyemo.

“This is another example of the persecution of Muslim children in the hands of overzealous and intolerant Christian civil servants and teachers in the South West. It is interesting that Mrs. Adeyemo bears a Yoruba name. The female Muslim student is also a Yoruba girl.

“Will Yoruba Muslims not face worse persecution in the hands of Christians if the Yorubas eventually succeed in their plan to secede?

“Will the Muslims of Yorubaland enjoy any religious freedom if the proposed Oduduwa Republic becomes a reality?

“The interesting thing is that Muslims only suffer like this in the southern part of Nigeria.”