Music producer, Dr Frabz is dead

”Oh my God persevering face… My dear brother, Dr Frabz @DoktaFrabz… This is such terrible news. Just heard that he was shot… Who did this? I am so pained right now. What kind of news is this ehn?”she wrote on Twitter

Celebrities have taken to social media to express shock at his passing.

“Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP!”

“This life is really beans! That’s why it’s so important to live life to the fullest. I’m grateful that you shared your talent with the world. Rest in Paradise Dr Frabz Broken heart.”

An indigene of Ekiti state, Dr Frabz started his music career in 2006 with the moniker Dr Frabz which stands for Doctor of Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment he has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Dagrin, YQ, Shank, Omawumi and others.

Frabz during his life produced hit songs like Dagrin’s “Thank God” and many others.