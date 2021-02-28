Music Producer, Dr Frabz Is Dead
Nigerian music producer, Ayorinde Faboro popularly known as Dr Frabz is dead.
According to singer, Nikki Laoye, Dr Frabz, was shot.
”Oh my God persevering face… My dear brother, Dr Frabz @DoktaFrabz… This is such terrible news. Just heard that he was shot… Who did this? I am so pained right now. What kind of news is this ehn?”she wrote on Twitter
Celebrities have taken to social media to express shock at his passing.
Music producer, Samklef, via his Twitter handle, wrote
“Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP!”
Singer Emma Nyra while mourning his passing wrote;
“This life is really beans! That’s why it’s so important to live life to the fullest. I’m grateful that you shared your talent with the world. Rest in Paradise Dr Frabz Broken heart.”
Davido on his part, wrote
”Rip frabz ….”
An indigene of Ekiti state, Dr Frabz started his music career in 2006 with the moniker Dr Frabz which stands for Doctor of Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment he has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Dagrin, YQ, Shank, Omawumi and others.
Frabz during his life produced hit songs like Dagrin’s “Thank God” and many others.
May his soul rest in peace, Amen.