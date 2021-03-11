MURIC Tells FG To Fix Sunday Igboho, Seriki Fulani’s Burnt Houses

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has advised the Federal Government to restore the burnt houses of Sunday Igboho and Seriki Fulani in Oyo State.

MURIC who also advised that cow herders be compensated and also farmers, said it would be a part to peace, adding that the cost would be less than the cost of war.

This is contained in a statement issued by the MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

MURIC said, “The state of the nation demands that Nigeria must begin a national healing process.

“The situation requires the immediate intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari as a statesman, not as a politician,” the statement said..

“FG can kick-start the process of national healing by rolling out a comprehensive plan of compensation for all those who lost properties and bread winners to clashes between herders and farmers. For example, the houses of Sunday Igboho and those of the Seriki Fulani of Igangan as well as the victims of the Shasha ethnic clash may be rehabilitated in the interest of peace.”

MURIC reiterated its call for farmers whose crops were destroyed by herders’ across the country and cattle owners who lost their cows with genuine evidence to be compensated.

“These steps cost a lot of money but peace building is expected to be expensive. Yet it costs less than war. The ravages of war are better imagined than experienced,” it added.