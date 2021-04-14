MURIC Reacts To Report Linking Pantami To Boko Haram

The Muslim Right Concern, MURIC, has described as fake news the report that the Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Isa Pantami, has links with Boko Haram.

The report which has since been retracted by an online publication also said Pantami is on a US watch-list for links with Boko Haram.

Reacting, MURIC in a statement said that the report is a lie from the pit of hell aimed to pull the Minister down.

“It is fake news. It is a lie from the pit of jahannam. It is a product of malice, envy and evil desire concocted in the laboratory of the notorious ‘pull him down’ (PhD) syndrome. It exists only in the imagination of the authors of the evil plan. It will not stand the test of authenticity.

“Pantami is an honest, diligent and uncommon Islamic scholar whose ability to combine his discipline with digital expertise has raised him above his peers and made him an indispensable asset to this country. It is only people with diseased minds who do not want progress for Nigeria that can make such malicious yet false allegation against him.

Therefore, those who claim that Pantami ‘spoke glowingly’ of associates of terrorist leaders are apostles of Lucifer and pathological liars.

“In fact, Dr. Pantami removed the rug from under the feet of Yusuf, the erstwhile leader of Boko Haram. This he did in several debates during his days as a university lecturer and those videotapes are still available for all to watch,” the statement read in part.