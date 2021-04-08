MURIC Blames Saraki-led Senate For Insecurity Under Buhari

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has blamed the Saraki-led Senate for the insecurity witnessed under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

MURIC said this in a statement issued by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

According to him, some elements are manipulating information in order to make the federal government look bad.

“Bad losers among the politicians are hell bent on ensuring that the present administration fails. There are also anarchists whose main objective is to sabotage security facilities,” he claimed.

MURIC recalled that the Saraki-led Senate on 6th April, 2018 rejected the President’s request for $1billion for the purchase of arms.

The decision, according to Akintola, was a “deliberate attempt” to frustrate the government’s resolve to secure the nation.

“Nigerians would have witnessed a drastic improvement in the security situation had that request been granted.

“But the unpatriotic elements in the Senate ensured that the request was blocked. The same politicians turned round to blame Buhari for the worsening security situation,” he added.