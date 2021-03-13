MURIC Advises Muslims On COVID-19 Vaccine

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has advised Muslims to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it is permissible in Islam.

According to MURIC, Muslims should take the vaccine also because it is safe.

“Nigeria needs the vaccine as much as countries that have suffered high death rates from the pandemic,” MURIC said in a statement signed by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

“The consensus of Islamic scholars is that vaccination is halaal (permissible). They cited the hadith of the Prophet (peace be upon him) where he said ‘Seek medical treatment’.

“COVID-19 vaccine is designed to give protection to those who take it by making their bodies produce substances known as antibodies whose function is to fight disease.”

MURIC noted that the reason President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo took the jabs on national television was to build confidence in Nigerians.

“We urge Nigerian Muslims and the rest of the citizenry to embrace the vaccine. Let us obey our leaders as enshrined in the Glorious Qur’an (4:59),” MURIC said.

“Nigerians should note that many of those who denied COVID-19 later fell victims.

“MURIC therefore calls on cynics to have a rethink, face reality and accept the vaccine. We are concerned with the right of every Nigerian to live a healthy life free from any disease.

“In particular, we believe that Nigerian lives matter as no Nigerian deserves to lose his life to any epidemic when a panacea has been made available.” #Nigerianlivesmatter,” it said.