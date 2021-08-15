Mr Raw Survives Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos)

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Okechukwu Edwards Ukeje, popularly known as Mr Raw, escaped death when he survived a ghastly motor accident in Abuja, on Saturday August 14 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared photos from the scene of the accident and the hospital where he received treatment for injuries he got from the accident. He captioned the photos.

He wrote: “Thank God for my life o!.

It’s a blessing being alive in the land of the living.

I was involved in a ghastly motor accident early this morning at abuja (before Bannex junction)….I was unconcious when I was pulled out of the red car after a another driver rammed into our car.

I passed out twice but i am stable now and responding to treatment.

@mickeystainless get well soon my friend.

The driver is receiving treatment as well.

God be praised.”