Movie Producer, 19 Others Arrested For Alleged Internet Fraud

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a movie producer, Emmanuel Eneji, for alleged internet fraud in Calabar on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was arrested alongside 19 others with all of them within the age range of 19 and 36.

The 19 suspects are Okonkwo Chukwudi Charles, Obua Akwo Promise, Angba Murphy, Adie Stephen, Success Otu Edem, Asukwo Emmanuel, Godspower Akwo, Anibiet Nna, Jesam Akpama, and Dennis Jerry.

Others include Princewill Sunny, Godbless Olulu, Charles Onwuneme, David Njoku, Victor Francis, Goodluck Alabo, Happiness Otu, Nwadike Kelechi, and Obasi Ugochukwu.

A statement issued on the website of the EFCC said, “The suspects were picked up at different locations within the state capital, namely Ekorimim, Ifete junction, Parliamentary by Car Park and Behind Zone 6 by Monty Suit.

“Their arrest was facilitated by credible intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one unmarked black Toyota Corolla car, one red Toyota Avalon with registration number-CHR 56 AF, various sophisticated mobile phones, laptops, one WiFi Router, one Modulator-demodulator and flash drives.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the Commission concludes investigation.”