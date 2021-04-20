Sports

Mourinho Won’t Get Another Job In England – Carragher

Damola Areo4 hours ago
4
UCL: Tottenham's Mourinho Makes 'Strong Vow' Ahead Leipzig Clash
Jose Mourinho. (Image courtesey: Getty)

Former Liverpool player, Jammie Carragher has said that he doesn’t think Jose Mourinho would get another job in England again.

Mourinho was yesterday sacked by Tottenham Hotspurs after just 17 months in charge.

According to Carragher, Mourinho might opt for international football if he wants to continue as a manager.

Carragher told Monday Night Football: “I don’t see Mourinho back in the Premier League, I think that ship’s sailed now.

“I struggle to think of any club – he’s been at Spurs, so he’s not going to Arsenal, he’s been at United so he’s not going to City, Liverpool wouldn’t have him.

“Would he go to a middle of the table club? I just don’t see him there, I really don’t. It’s either international football or maybe Italy.”

 

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
4

Related Articles

The Best Football Awards 2019: FIFA Releases Statement About Reports Of Electoral Fraud

FIFA Gives Verdict On Super League

2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Liverpool's Klopp In The Dark On EPL Title Coronation

Super League: I Won’t Walk Away From Liverpool – Klopp

4 hours ago
'Real Madrid's New Stadium Will Be The Best Stadium Of The Future' - President Perez (image courtesy AFP)

Super League Not For The Rich But To Save Football – Perez

4 hours ago
'Real Madrid's New Stadium Will Be The Best Stadium Of The Future' - President Perez (image courtesy AFP)

It Makes No Sense For Ronaldo To Return To Real Madrid – Perez

4 hours ago
Back to top button