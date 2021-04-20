Mourinho Won’t Get Another Job In England – Carragher

Former Liverpool player, Jammie Carragher has said that he doesn’t think Jose Mourinho would get another job in England again.

Mourinho was yesterday sacked by Tottenham Hotspurs after just 17 months in charge.

According to Carragher, Mourinho might opt for international football if he wants to continue as a manager.

Carragher told Monday Night Football: “I don’t see Mourinho back in the Premier League, I think that ship’s sailed now.

“I struggle to think of any club – he’s been at Spurs, so he’s not going to Arsenal, he’s been at United so he’s not going to City, Liverpool wouldn’t have him.

“Would he go to a middle of the table club? I just don’t see him there, I really don’t. It’s either international football or maybe Italy.”